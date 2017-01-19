Russian teenager Matevos Isaakyan will return to the World Series Formula V8 3.5 championship in 2017 after agreeing a switch to AVF by Adrian Vallés, the team that took Tom Dillmann to the championship last season.

Isaakyan raced last year for SMP Racing and took his maiden series victory at the penultimate event at the Circuito de Jerez, and also competed full-time in the GP3 Series, but is looking to push on in 2017 and make a championship challenge in a series that will largely support the FIA World Endurance Championship.

“I am delighted to join AVF Formula for this season,” said Isaakyan on avformula.com. “The team has a successful history and it is the right place for my development as a driver.

“Next year could be a very good year, I am aiming to fight for the top three positions in the Championship. I have good knowledge of the car now, so I am more confident going into my second season. Thank you to SMP for their continued support.”

Team Principal Adrian Vallés has welcomed the SMP Racing-backed Russian to the squad, and feels he should be fighting for the championship right from the start of the season in 2017.

“We are very happy to announce Isaakyan,” revealed Vallés. “We tested him in the past with Renault 2.0 and we know he is a really fast and talented driver.

“Last year he had a very good season in 3.5, so I think his experience will be key in order to battle for the lead from the beginning. We are very proud to have him on-board and really motivated to fight for the title again.”