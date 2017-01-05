Sverre Isachsen has paid tribute to Subaru Rally Team USA after it was announced that he would not be driving for the team in 2017.

The Norwegian joined the team in 2012 after winning the European Rallycross title three times between 2009 and 2011. However, he was unable to replicate that form in the States. In 39 starts, Isachsen finished on the podium five times – including taking Subaru’s only win to date at DirtFish in 2014 – as Subaru struggled to keep up with rivals Olsbergs and Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross.

“I’m forever thankful for the opportunity I got with Subaru Rally Team USA,” said Isachsen. “I wanted a new challenge after winning the European Rallycross Championship three years in a row.”

“Together with Subaru I found this challenge in the USA, and we have worked hard and had a lot of fun over the last five years,” he added. “The highlight was the victory in Seattle in 2014 and also all the friends I have made in America.”

Isachsen and long-time team mate Bucky Lasek will both be replaced In SRT USA’s Red Bull Global Rallycross lineup for 2017, with Chris Atkinson returning after his impressive 2016 cameo, and Patrik Sandell moving over from Bryan Herta Rallysport.