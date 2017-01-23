Jack Goff will join Eurotech Racing to partner team principal Jeff Smith for the 2017 Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship season.

The 25-year-old, formerly a race winner at Snetterton in 2015, returns to front-wheel drive machinery for 2017 having finished 11th overall in the Drivers’ Championship with West Surrey Racing last season.

In a proven Honda Civic Type-R equipped with the Swindon engine at is disposal, Goff said he enters his fifth BTCC season full of optimism.

“This is a really exciting opportunity for both myself and all of my loyal sponsors”, said Goff, who has finished on the podium six times in his BTCC career since 2013.

“I have been fortunate to have raced with many successful teams during my short time in the BTCC and having met the Eurotech Racing team and visited it’s very impressive facilities, it is already very clear they have all the personnel and resources to give me a great chance to be fighting for championship honours in 2017.”

The former Renault UK Clio Cup champion set his targets high for the coming campaign, intending to be in championship contention come the season finale at Brands Hatch in October.

“The car is a proven winner, with Gordon [Shedden] having won the past two championships and with the Swindon engine I think we have a very competitive package for the 2017 season.

“I am under no illusions that the championship is going to be as competitive as ever this season and there is going to be a large number of drivers fighting for the trophy, come Brands Hatch in October, we just need to make sure we are mathematically in contention.”

Team boss Smith was equally delighted to secure Goff’s services for 2017, a driver he firmly believes will move them towards the front of the grid this season.

“We are delighted to have been able to put together a deal with Jack,” he said. “We have been in talks with many drivers over the winter which has been a long process, but we wanted to get it right. Our aim was always to put a talented young gun in to the second seat which we have undoubtedly managed to achieve with Jack.

“We have been impressed with the performance and professionalism he has shown over the past few seasons in the BTCC and are confident that Jack’s race craft combined with our Type R will be a force to be reckoned with. We know our cars are capable of winning the Championship and with Jack’s proven ability we are confident this is an achievable goal. We have a comprehensive pre-season testing programme in place and will hit the ground running, from the first round at Brands Hatch – we intend to be on the podium.”