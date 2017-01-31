Jake Hill will continue with Team HARD in the 2017 Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship behind the wheel of the team’s third Volkswagen CC.

The 22-year-old impressed in his first full BTCC season with Tony Gilham‘s Team HARD outfit in 2016, finishing inside the points 17 times alongside his best result of fifth at Silverstone in an ageing Toyota Avensis model.

Hill completes the team’s three-pronged Volkswagen CC attack for 2017 alongside former team-mate Mike Epps and rookie Will Burns, having previously made one-off appearances for Motorbase Performance, Rob Austin Racing and AmDTuning from 2013.

“It’s fantastic to know I will be back with the team and continuing my journey with them,” said Hill, who finished 17th in the Drivers’ Championship last season.

“I am hugely grateful to Tony (Gilham), RCIB Insurance, AutoAid Breakdown and TAG Industries for working to get me back on board for this season, and equally have some incredible support from Sportif Motor Group, Brisky Racing and are delighted to welcome our new partners Rolec Electrical Contractors.

“Last season I learned a huge amount and felt we made some strong progress. We worked really well as a team, and it’s really significant having continuity with the crew and the partners. It’s great to be racing the Passat CC, with the latest RML equipment, as I think it will be strong at lots of circuits. The aim is to get points regularly, try and qualify well and be in the mix at every event. We are all hugely ambitious, and both Mike (Epps) and Will (Burns) will be quick so I’m sure we will all push each other hard all season.



“I am working hard to make sure I am ready, and we aim to get to Donington in March in great shape and hopefully competitive from the outset,” he concluded. “It’s going to be really tough and unpredictable but this year I have 30 races under my belt and that counts for a lot. It’s my birthday next month but I feel I have got a pretty special early present! Can’t wait!”

Team Principal Gilham was delighted to keep the youngster at Team HARD for the coming season, saying “Jake was really strong last year and got the absolute maximum from the car.

“The team worked really well with him and with the new cars I’m confident all three of our drivers will be in the mix. All of our partners are delighted to have Jake back to continue the progress with us.”

