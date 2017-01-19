Marvin Kirchhöfer will race in the ADAC GT Masters in 2017 after turning his back on GP2 - Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Marvin Kirchhöfer has confirmed he is turning his back on single seater racing and is making the switch to the ADAC GT Masters championship in 2017.

The German, who had a successful early career in single seater racing with championships coming in the ADAC Formel Masters in 2012 and the German Formula 3 Championship in 2013, but he could do no better than third in either of his GP3 Series seasons in 2014 or 2015, and then took only one podium finish in his one and only season of GP2 Series racing in 2016 with Carlin where he finished second at Monaco.

Kirchhöfer has yet to announce which team he will drive for this year, but he is looking forward to the new challenge.

“For me as a German driver, the ADAC GT Masters is a great chance to show what I can do in a strong international field of drivers,” said Kirchhöfer on adac-motorsport.de. “The series has a great following among fans, and I am certain that its standing will continue to rise in the coming years.

“The switch from a formula racing car to GT sports car will certainly take some getting used to, but I’m ready and looking forward to the new challenge.”