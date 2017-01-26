New Sahara Force India F1 Team driver Esteban Ocon feels the 2017 rule changes will lend themselves to producing better looking, faster cars, but that benefit could be overthrown by the lack of overtaking on offer.

Speaking to motorsport.com recently, the Frenchman explained his thinking.

“I think from the look; it’s going to be awesome.

“I think people lost a bit of interest when the cars started to be ugly in 2014, as the look makes a lot of difference to people.

“And also the sound was not great. The sound will still be poor – from my side I preferred it when it was an atmospheric engine.

“But looking at it, it’s going to be mega impressive now in corners, it’s going to be so quick. The camera will see a speed that we saw only in qualifying, now we will see it all the time.

“But then for the races it’s not going to be interesting, it’s going to be harder to overtake, and there’s going to be less opportunities.”

To get into shape for the tougher to drive 2017 machines, Ocon, like many F1 drivers, has adapted his workout programme to compensate, making it much more intense and doubling his workload.

“It’s a lot of work, instead of going two weeks in a training camp I’m doing two months, so I’m not coming back home until almost the first race of the season. The days are mega, mega long.

“It’s from 9am to 9pm, double the intensity of the work. It’s for myself to put muscle on, to put weight on.

“The cars are going to be so hard to drive that this will be needed.”

Having been to the factory for his seat fitting this week, where he had a go in the VJM10 on the simulator, the Frenchman is now raring to get the 2017 season started.

https://twitter.com/OconEsteban/status/824322898169040896

