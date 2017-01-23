Following the announcement that the Liberty Media Corporation has completed their purchase of Formula 1 on Monday, Chase Carey has announced that Ross Brawn and Sean Bratches have both been appointed roles within the new set-up.

Carey, who himself took on the role of Chief Executive Officer on top of his role as Chairman, announced that Brawn will return to Formula 1 in the role of Managing Director of Motor Sports, while Bratches is taking up the same role but for Commercial Operations.

“I am delighted to welcome Ross back to Formula 1,” said Carey. “In his 40 years in the sport, he’s brought his magic touch to every team with which he has worked, has almost unparalleled technical knowledge, experience and relationships, and I have already benefited greatly from his advice and expertise.

“I am thrilled Sean is joining Formula 1. Sean was a driving force in building ESPN into one of the world’s leading sports franchises. His expertise and experience in sales, marketing, digital media, and distribution will be invaluable as we grow Formula 1.

“I look forward to working with Ross and Sean, as well as key current executives including Duncan Llowarch our CFO and Sacha Woodward Hill, our General Counsel, the FIA, Bernie [Ecclestone] and Liberty as we work together to make Formula 1 the best it can be for the teams, promoters and fans for years to come.”

Brawn makes a welcome return to Formula 1 after being involved in a number of World Championship titles, including with his own Brawn GP team back in 2009 with Jenson Button, and he is looking forward to helping make the sport better for everyone involved, especially the fans.

“It’s fantastic to be returning to the world of Formula 1,” said Brawn. “I’ve enjoyed consulting with Liberty Media these last few months and I’m looking forward to working with Chase, Sean and the rest of the Formula 1 Team to help the evolution of the sport.

“We have an almost unprecedented opportunity to work together with the teams and promoters for a better F1 for them and, most importantly, for the fans.”

Bratches has twenty-seven years experience within ESPN, and many credit him with the way the company has become a powerhouse sports franchise, and he is hopeful of applying his knowledge in his new role within Formula 1.

“I’m very excited to be joining Formula 1 and contribute to the continued growth of this extraordinary global brand and sport,” said Bratches.

“Formula 1 is one of few truly global tier one sports, and I am encouraged by the manifold opportunities to materially grow the business, work closely with current and future sponsors, race circuits, television rights holders as well as create next generation digital and on-site race experiences to best serve the Formula 1 fans.”