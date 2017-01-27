Newly recruited Haas F1 Team driver Kevin Magnussen says he has never been more upbeat than he has since joining the American squad.

The Dane opted to join Haas on a multi-year deal this season, after turning down a one-year contract to remain with the Renault Sport Formula 1 Team, who he drove for in 2016.

Although he leaves the relative security of being at a full works team, Magnussen says working for the newest team on the block motivates him to try harder, as he explained to Racer.com recently.

“I’ve never been as positive as I am now. I’m really looking forward to it and I haven’t looked forward to a season as much as I am now.

“Somehow it’s just very, very exciting.

“I think it’s a good atmosphere, I feel very welcome in the team, I feel the team is an exciting project because it’s so small and it is a team that is getting so much out of what they have. So I think it is really exciting to be a part of.”

Feeling wanted by Haas is one of the key ingredients to forming a successful relationship with the team, and Magnussen certainly feels that the American squad are happy to have him on-board, having also shown an interest in his services in the past.

“Well, I came after them first, already back before they raced! So it goes both ways and we found an opportunity to work together and I’m happy it worked out.

“We had contact at the end of 2015 and I was pushing to get the seat that eventually went to [Romain] Grosjean. Doing all the talks it was very open and very honest.

“In 2015 they said they were going for a driver with experience, they needed that and they would take the most experienced driver they could get but they were open about if they couldn’t get this guy then they would take me.

“I appreciated that; obviously I was gutted not to get the drive but luckily another opportunity came up after that, that kept me running in Formula 1 and now I’m here again, so it worked out in the end.”

Having moved on to pastures new, Magnussen’s former boss at Renault, Cyril Abiteboul, criticised the Dane’s attitude during his time with the French squad, but Magnussen just brushed those comments aside, advising that he has no issues with the way things went.

“I don’t care, the relationship was fine.

“I have no regrets and nothing against anyone at Renault. I’m happy with where I am now and looking forward to the new season.”