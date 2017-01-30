Mexican Diego Menchaca will move up to the World Series Formula V8 3.5 championship in 2017 after joining compatriot Alfonso Celis Jr at Fortec Motorsports.

The twenty-two-year-old steps up into the championship after two seasons in EuroFormula Open, with the Telmex-backed driver having finished fourth in the standings in 2016 whilst driving for Campos Racing with four podium finishes having taken eighth in his rookie campaign in 2015.

“I’m very excited to carry on with my sporting career by joining the World Series Formula V8 3.5,” admitted Menchaca. “It’s a natural move for me, specially having attended most of the races last year while I was participating in the EuroFormula Open.

“Winter testing went really well and I can’t wait to be behind the wheel. Of course, the fact of having one of the meetings organised in Mexico is going to be the highest point of the Season, with all the Mexican crowds cheering for us!”

Team Manager Jamie Dye is happy to see Menchaca join Fortec, who ran Louis Delétraz and Pietro Fittipaldi last year, in 2017, and believes the potential is there for the young Mexican to have a strong season.

“We are very happy to sign Diego for the Season!” insisted Dye. “He did a great job in winter testing. He adapted to our car very quickly and showed us that the potential is there.

“It’s very pleasing for me to sign Diego as along with his countryman and team mate Alfonso Celis Jr. whom started with us in Europe some few years ago now. We have come full circle and aim to achieve the best results together.”