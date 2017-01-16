JSCC champion Katie Milner has confirmed her intentions to join the Ginetta GT5 Challenge next season with her family team.

Milner won the Junior Saloon Car Championship at the second attempt last year, securing a superb eight wins and fourth other podium finishes.

The seventeen year old went on to make her Ginetta debut during the season-ending Junior Winter Series, finishing three of the four races at Brands Hatch.

Milner, who was awarded the coveted British Women Racing Drivers Club Gold Star at the Autosport Show this past weekend, will tackle the Challenge as a privateer entry.

“I am really excited to begin the next chapter and step up,” said Milner.

“I know that the competition is high and training is proving tough but myself and Team Milner love a challenge.

“We are treating this first year as a developing year, however pushing for consistent form, with a view to being in the top 10!”