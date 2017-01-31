Sebastien Bourdais felt the whole #66 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing team did not put a foot wrong throughout the entire 2017 Rolex 24 at Daytona, as he helped take the car to victory in the GTLM class on Sunday.

The Frenchman shared the car with Joey Hand and with Dirk Muller, and Bourdais believed that the way they performed during the 24 Hours was perfect to avoid the pitfalls that could have changed the final outcome.

Bourdais also had praise for the way Muller brought the car home, especially as he had to make a late-race pass on the #62 Risi Competizione Ferrari of James Calado into turn one to ensure victory came Ford’s way, with the multiple IndyCar race winner knowing the most important part of the whole race is the last half a hour before the chequered flag.

“With any of these endurance races, there are many ways to win or to lose,” said Bourdais. “To be honest, we just didn’t put a foot or a wheel wrong.

“Dirk just did it in the end. It’s always that way in Daytona. It almost doesn’t matter what happens in the 23 ½ hours, everything matters from the last yellow flag.”