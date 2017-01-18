Ollie O’Donovan has confirmed that he will focus on the 2017 FIA European Rallycross Championship for Supercars during his 2017 Rallycross Programme announcement at the Autosport International Show.

The former British Rallycross Champion also confirmed that he will participate in both of the FIA World Rallycross Championship events in the UK at Lydden Hill and the new location for the series finale, Cape Town in South Africa whilst also competing in a limited British RX programme.

In a change for 2017, the team will be sponsored will be Loco Energy drinks and O’Donovan was very happy to announce his plans so early in the off season.

“I’m delighted that we are able to announce our plans at this stage of the year, it gives us a solid base to build on heading to the first round of the British Championship at Croft and the European Championship in Spain,” said O’Donovan. “Having Loco Energy Drink on board for the year is a big boost to us, and I genuinely believe that the European Championship is a strong place to showcase the Loco brand to a young and enthusiastic audience.”

A further change to the Team RX Racing Ford Fiesta will see the engine being supplied by well known Ford Tuner Mountune, replacing the Julian Godfrey unit that was used in three different Rallycross Championships in 2016. The London based Irishman has a test programme in place for this update to the Fiesta.

“We will be running a Mountune-built engine for this season in the Fiesta. We’re working together with them on the development of a different concept to what they provide other customers and that’s really exciting,” continued O’Donovan, who went on to explain why this took place.

“I enjoy the technical aspect of the sport along with the driving, so it’s really interesting. I must stress that we have not fallen out with Julian Godfrey in any way over engine supply. Julian has provided us with strong and powerful engines for the last few years, but like I said we are excited the prospect of a new challenge.”