Egor Orudzhev has joined the AVF by Adrian Vallés outfit to form an all-Russian line-up alongside Matevos Isaakyan for the 2017 World Series Formula V8 3.5 season.

It will be the twenty-one-year-old Saint Petersburg-born Russian’s third season in the championship having spent two years with Arden Motorsport, and despite being linked with a move away from the series to possibly join the GP2 Series, Orudzhev decided to remain in V8 3.5 to make a championship challenge with the team that took Tom Dillmann to the title in 2016.

“I am happy to become a part of AV Formula,” said Orudzhev. “They were competitive and consistent last year and I look forward to building on this to enjoy even more success in 2017.

“And this is good opportunity for me to fight for the title. I want to thank once again SMP Racing for their support and believing in me. I really look forward to be back on-track.”

Team Principal Adrian Vallés is delighted to welcome his second Russian to the team for 2017, and believes the line-up of Orudzhev and Isaakyan will enable them to fight for the title with both drivers this season.

“We are delighted to field two drivers from SMP Racing, Isaakyan and Orudzhev, in the 2017 World Series Formula V8 3.5,” said Vallés. “With the addition of Egor, our line-up is definitely one of the most interesting of the whole pack and I think we will be able to challenge once again for the title with both drivers.

“Orudzhev is a quick, smart and talented driver with good experience in the series. In 2016, he made a considerable step forward becoming one of the brightest stars of the championship.”