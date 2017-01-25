Matt Parry told TCF that his future looks set to lie in the world of GT Racing rather than single seaters - Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Matt Parry has revealed to The Checkered Flag that his future will almost certainly lie away from single seaters, with a move to GT Racing in Europe, possibly the Blancpain GT Series, the most likely option for the Welshman.

Parry has had a busy off-season trying to sort out his future direction, and although he has been focused on single seaters in recent years, he feels a change of direction is needed to continue his career.

“It’s been a busy off-season,” said Parry to The Checkered Flag at the Autosport International Show. “It’s always at this time of the year that seems to be exactly the same, you come off the back of a season and you come to the realisation that you need to find something else.

“It’s been an exciting off season, we’re looking at moving across to GT’s, so it’s a new adventure, so that gives a certain amount of excitement. I’m trying to keep all the options open, and see what we achieve.”

Parry admitted it was not financial viable to step up into the GP2 Series which made the GT move more desirable, especially as that route makes it more likely he will be able to become a professional driver as a result.

“Money side and opportunities, I think that’s a key thing,” admitted Parry. “I think moving forward is the big thing, the future. Obviously to do GP2 or anything like that, it’s a lot of money.

“It’s not really a viable option for us, so we’re looking down the line at my career and earning a seat as a professional driver then the GT route is the better route.”

Despite looking set to make the move to GT’s, Parry admits his season could include a dual-campaign in the GP3 Series, although it would be with a different team to the Koiranen GP outfit he has raced for in both 2015 and 2016. He felt things did not quite go his way during his stint there, and if the opportunity does return, he believes both of his potential drives should enable him to be in the fight for race wins again.

“It’s been really good, and that’s still an option for me,” revealed Parry. “I think we have a few cards on the table that I might possibly do a dual-programme doing GP3 with another team.

“It’s been a difficult two years, that’s for sure, but two years I’ve learned a lot from, I’ve worked with some great people, in terms of that side it’s been fantastic, just haven’t quite had the, I don’t want to say luck, because that seems like a really bad way of putting it, but just haven’t had things fall into place.

“I had a great start to the season last year, mid-way through was very good, and then through other circumstances it meant it fell backwards and that was very disappointing. Some of it you have to take on the chin for now, and just move forward, and still we have some great options next year.

“I think the options that I have, it means, if I do a good enough job of course, it will return me to winning ways again, and that’s the goal.”