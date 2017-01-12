After speculation towards the end of the 2016 season, Finnish single-seater racer Patrik Pasma has announced that he’ll move to the F4 British Championship with Carlin after a year racing in the UK.

The 16-year-old made his debut in the BRSCC Formula Ford 1600 series at the start of last spring. After a year to get acclimatised, he picked up a number of strong results finishing seventh in the overall standings for the post-’89 class.

Pasma was a strong contender during the Formula Ford Festival, even lining up third on the grid for the final, though couldn’t keep his pace up in the race.

“I’m pleased to be racing this season for Carlin in British F4.” started Pasma. “It is obviously a good step for me to take and it is a competitive championship with great circuits and a strong field. I look forward to seeing what we can achieve as a team.

“We have been testing together which has been going well so we now look to continue that momentum throughout pre-season testing and ahead of the first round at Brands Hatch.”

The teams racing director Trevor Carlin added: “We are pleased to welcome Patrik to Carlin for the upcoming season in the F4 British Championship. Patrik has already been testing with the team and has been working really well in both his approach to the season and also getting used to a new car.

“Patrik will no doubt make a great addition to Carlin and we look forward to the season getting underway with him on board in April.”

The Finn becomes the fourth driver to be revealed after Billy Monger returned to JHR Developments, while Jamie Sharp and Jacky Liu joined the series with new teams Sharp Motorsport and GW Motorsport respectively.