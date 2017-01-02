Sergio Perez believes the change in regulations in 2017 could enable his Sahara Force India F1 Team to challenge for a top three position in the Constructors’ Championship, and sees no reason why the progress made over recent seasons cannot continue.

The Mexican took two podium finishes during the 2016 campaign in Monaco and Azerbaijan but sees a lot of potential within the Silverstone-based outfit to give him confidence about the future, especially with no lingering budgetary problems overhanging the team.

Perez was an integral part of Force India’s rise to fourth place in the standings in 2016, becoming the first driver from the team to break through a hundred points in a season, and is now looking to be able to fight more often with those who finished ahead of them last season.

“Next year is our big opportunity to keep overachieving,” said Perez on Motorsport.com. “To move forward with the rule changes is our biggest opportunity, to try to get in the top three at the end of the year.

“Every year we have been moving up, so I see good potential, good people. I think the budget is quite good for next year in terms of what we can do in terms of upgrades.

“We are not in the position of the big teams, but I see good potential. If we get it right next year, we can definitely be in the top-three fight.”