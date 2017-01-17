Spencer Pigot returns to Ed Carpenter Racing for the road and street course events in 2017 - Credit: Chris Jones / IndyCar

Spencer Pigot will return to Ed Carpenter Racing to the Verizon IndyCar Series in 2017 to compete in the road and street courses in the #20 machine that team owner Ed Carpenter will race on ovals.

Pigot joined ECR midway through the 2016 season after initially racing a limited campaign with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing that involved the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500, and in his seven races following his switch, he secured two top-ten finishes, with a best of seventh coming at Mid-Ohio.

“I’m very excited to be staying with Ed Carpenter Racing for the 2017 season,” said Pigot. “It’s a great feeling to know that I have a secure ride for all of the road and street course races so we can start preparing for the season now.

I can’t thank everyone at ECR, P1 Management and Rising Star Racing enough for their help getting this deal done.

“I learned a lot in my rookie year and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to build on that experience. I know I have the team around me to fight at the front and that’s what we’ll be trying to do in 2017.”

Team owner Carpenter believes Pigot has the potential to be a star within the IndyCar, and is looking forward to seeing what the young American can do now he has some experience behind him.

“We are happy to have Spencer back,” said Carpenter. “It was a challenging situation for him to step into the team last year mid-season as a rookie.

“We believe that Spencer has the potential to be a contender in this sport and we will continue to focus on maximizing that potential. It is great to have some off-season left to allow us to continue that development before the season kicks off. We are anticipating a strong sophomore campaign from Spencer.”