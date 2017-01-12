Porsche have confirmed they will be entering a factory backed effort to the upcoming Bathurst 12 Hour in Australia with Earl Bamber, Kévin Estre and Laurens Vanthoor taking on driving duties.

The Porsche GT3 R will be run by the Walkinshaw Racing squad with added assitance from Porsche Motorsport for the race tha kicks off the start of the Intercontinental GT Challenge season on 4 February.

Mount Panorama is seen as one of the most challenging circuits in the world and is located around three hours inland from Sydney, Australia. The track features 23 corners with 174-metre vertical difference between the highest and the lowest points of the track.

The first factory-backed race of the season for Porsche will come later this month when Porsche North America takes on the challenge of the Rolex 24 of Daytona on 28/29 January.