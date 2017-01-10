Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen were more evenly matched in 2016 than in 2015 - Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen were more evenly matched in 2016 than in 2015 - Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Despite being happier that his own driving improved in 2016, Kimi Raikkonen was far from content to finish sixth in the championship standings, feeling that his Scuderia Ferrari team generally under-performed.

The Finn took four podium finishes during the 2016 season and finished just twenty-six points behind team-mate Sebastian Vettel having been one hundred and twenty-eight points adrift in 2015, but despite this improvement, he dropped from fourth in the championship to sixth.

Raikkonen admitted that whilst there were positives to take from the 2016 campaign, there were still too many issues and not enough speed from his Ferrari team, and that he cannot be happy not to return to winning ways or be in a position to challenge for the title.

“If I just compare it to the last two years, yes it has been better on my side but then you cannot be very happy because it’s far from what we want,” said Raikkonen on Autosport. “There were good things, and they did good stuff, but obviously the end result is nowhere near what we want.

“It’s happy sometimes, but you have to take it as one chunk – the year – and when we finished where we finished we cannot be happy.”