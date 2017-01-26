Experienced GT outfit Fox Motorsport will make a full-time entry into the Ginetta Junior Championship this season.

Following a debut outing in last years season-ending Winter Series, the team have committed to a two-car entry for 2017.

Their line-up consists of two drivers who made their Ginetta debuts in the Winter Series, Keaton Samra and Finley Green.

Samra impressed with a clean sweep of top thirteen finishes as he ended up as the third best Rookie, while Green fought to a best race result of fourteenth.

“We’ve been competing in both GT4 and GT3 for a number of years and now is the time to get involved in a Junior Championship and work with younger drivers to help them progress up the motorsport ladder,” said team principal Paul McNeilly.

“Both Fin and Keaton are from a karting background and between them have won numerous Championships, so we’re looking forward to seeing how they progress this season.”

Samra added: “I’m really excited about racing in the Championship with Fox and also with an awesome team mate. I want to succeed with Fox who have really helped me over the past year.

“I like the challenge of cars having come from close racing in Honda Cadet Karting and I would like to think I am ticking the boxes so far and want to be top rookie in 2017.”