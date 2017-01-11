The Silverstone Classic will have a major presence in London on the final weekend in February as the Historic Motorsport International show debuts in the capitol. As the worlds largest classic motor racing event, the Silverstone Classic will be displaying a collection of historic racing cars on its stand at the event along with a pop-up pub, the Scarf and Goggles. This pop-up drinking establishment is one of the many off-track jewels in the Silverstone Classic crown and will be bringing the local Silverstone Ale to London for show-goers to enjoy.

The display of race cars at the inaugural HMI show at the ExCeL is set to include the last front engined Grand Prix winner, the Ferrari Dino 246 and the Cosworth DFV powered Lotus 87 in its iconic John Player Special livery. Also on display will be a pre-war Bentley and one of the icons of the Classic, the Ross Brawn run Jaguar XJR14 Group C Le Mans racer. The final car currently confirmed to be on the stand is an Austin A35, previewing the star studded celebrity race which will be one of the main features of the 2017 Classic.

The Historic Motorsport International Show takes place on 23rd – 26th February.

The Silverstone Classic is a three day celebration of historic racing from classic sportscars and historic Formula 1 to Super Touring Cars and Group C prototypes. For 2017 the Classic will dominate the Silverstone Grand Prix circuit for three days from 28th – 30th July.

“This wonderful opportunity to bring the Silverstone Classic to London was just too good for us to ignore,” said Nick Wigley, CEO of Silverstone Classic organiser Goose Live Events. “Hats off to Brand Events for launching this exciting new Historic Motorsport International alongside the flourishing London Classic Car Show at ExCel. The appeal of classic motor sport has never been greater, and we are certain that all those coming to the show will be excited by all that the Silverstone Classic has to offer.”



The 2016 event attracted 100,000 visitors over a beautiful summers weekend. 20 races topped the programme with action from single seaters, touring cars, GTs, prototypes and motorcycles. Over 1,000 of the worlds rarest and most exotic historic racing vehicles took to the track while over 10,000 privately owned classic and sportscars packed the infield in the car club displays. Over 200 cars from the Porsche Club GB took to the track in a parade to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the first transaxle Porsche.

Wes Price from Australia set the record for the furthest traveled car club machine, shipping his Abarth 750 GT Zagato from down under to take part in the event.

