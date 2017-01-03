The FIA World Rallycross Championship has confirmed today that the Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit in Northamptonshire will play host to the UK round of World RX in 2018.

The deal with the Home of British Motorsport will see the venue host a new motorsport event in 2018 which will include World RX race action and other festival elements. Silverstone already hosts other FIA World Championship events including Formula One and the World Endurance Championship as well as other high profile series such as MotoGP and the World Superbike Championship during a very busy season for the circuit.

The event will form the British round of the 2018 World RX series which replaces Lydden Hill as the Kent-based circuit nears the end of its contract. 2017 will be the last time that World RX will compete at the Spiritual home of Rallycross, with the sport due to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year and continue its rapid growth.

Paul Bellamy, World RX Managing Director at IMG, commented: “We have been in talks internally at IMG for some time about creating a large scale motorsport festival weekend and we are delighted that Silverstone is able to share our vision for the future.”

More details about the event weekend will be released in the upcoming months.