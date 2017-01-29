The 2016 Formula STCC champion, Linus Lundqvist will race in the UK for the Double R Racing team. The Swedish teenager will enter the F4 British Championship and with two years of single-seater experience under his belt, he’ll likely be a competitor for victories.

Lundqvist made his racing debut in 2015, having collected Swedish karting titles in his youth. After a debut season in Formula STCC, in which he came fourth, he returned for 2016.

Last year he picked up the full series title, as well as the North European Zone and Junior titles that accompanied the championship. During the year, he finished every race on the podium, winning ten of the seasons fourteen races with the LL Motorsports team.

“It’s great to be able to take this step and to measure myself against the competition in the F4 British Championship”, said Lundqvist,

“To be competing in single-seaters in Britain, in the heart of motorsport, is definitely a dream come true for me.”

The Formula STCC series – formerly Formula Renault 1.6 Nordic – was a Formula Renault championship that still uses the Signatech chassis, 1.6L Renault engines and Michelin tyres as seen in the French F4 Championship.

Lundqvist added: “Testing has been very, very positive. It was all brand new to me – the car, the track, the tyres and the team – but the guys at Double R Racing have been fantastic and really helped me to acclimatise.

“I hope to be fighting for wins before too long. I want to establish myself abroad and prove what I can do, and to that end I’m sure Formula 4 is the right path. I really am extremely excited and I can’t wait for the first race!”

Last year Double R picked up four victories and a further four podiums at the hands of Australian Zane Goddard. Like Lundqvist, the team has Fennoscandian origins and headed the Finnish front in SMP F4 last season.

Commenting on the deal, team boss Anthony “Boyo” Hieatt said: “I have to say I’m genuinely impressed by what I’ve seen of Linus this winter. Testing went incredibly well. He turned up for the first time at Silverstone, a tough track with a lot of fast corners, and he immediately set the pace.”

He will become the first Swede the race in the series since its inception in 2015.