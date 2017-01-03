Stevenson Motorsports will be returning to the 2017 edition of the Rolex 24 At Daytona with the #57, a number that they carried for over a decade starting in 2004, on their Audi R8 LMS.

The season-opening IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship round will see Andrew Davis, Lawson Aschenbach, Matt Bell, and Robin Liddell combine forces to share the driving duties over the 24 hour epic.

“I’m really excited to have the 57 back on our car again this year, and you really just couldn’t ask for a better line up than what we’ve got with these guys,” said team owner Johnny Stevenson.

“We learned a lot with the Audi last year and we are miles ahead of where we were with the car at this point last year, so we have a lot better feel for what we will need for Daytona. Through the years, our results have just not been what we’ve been looking for in the 24.

“So hopefully between putting all our focus on one car, having this driver line up, and getting a little luck with having the 57 on the car, we can get the season off to a big start!” he added.

In addition to the continued driver line up, Mike Johnson continues to call the strategy for the team while Mike Hoffman returns as crew cheif. Steve Newey joins the team to oversee the engineering team as they look to build on the 2016 season.