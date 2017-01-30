Casey Stoner led a factory Ducati 1-2 as pre-season testing officially got underway at Sepang on Monday. Much of the focus was on Ducati’s new signing Jorge Lorenzo but their retired two-time MotoGP champion stole the headlines, topping the timesheets ahead of Andrea Dovizioso before rain cut the day short.

Ducati turned heads at their private Sepang test last week with a striking new exhaust on their new Desmosedici GP but Lorenzo spent much of the day on their 2016 challenger, winding up seventeenth in the final standings. With no need to adjust to new machinery, Stoner and Dovizioso got straight on with development work on the new machine and were the only two riders to break the two minute barrier on day one.

Maverick Vinales was the story of testing last time out at Valencia and the Spaniard continued to impress in Movistar Yamaha colours, finishing the day in third spot ahead of Alvaro Bautista who had topped the timesheets early in the morning session for Aspar Ducati. Andrea Iannone’s strong start with Suzuki continued with fifth while Cal Crutchlow completed the top six.

The next Yamaha came in the form of leading rookie Jonas Folger, the German Moto2 graduate finishing a superb seventh ahead of factory colleague Valentino Rossi who suffered from a headache early in the day. Reigning world champion Marc Marquez was one of the most active riders in the wet, although his pace in the dry was only good enough for ninth, while Hector Barbera rounded out the top ten.

Of the other manufacturers, Aleix Espargaro finished fifteenth for Aprilia, just 1.592s off the ultimate pace, with his brother Pol taking KTM’s new challenger to sixteenth, a tenth further back. Their respective British teammates had tough days by comparison with Sam Lowes and Bradley Smith at the bottom of the leaderboard although the former was simply glad to be back in action after injuring himself at Valencia.

 

2017 MotoGP Official Pre-Season Test: Sepang (Day One)

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time
127. Casey StonerDucatiDucati Test Team1:59.680
24. Andrea DoviziosoDucatiDucati Team1:59.797
325. Maverick VinalesYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP2:00.129
419. Alvaro BautistaDucatiPull & Bear Aspar Team2:00.134
529. Andrea IannoneSuzukiTeam SUZUKI ECSTAR2:00.489
635. Cal CrutchlowHondaLCR Honda2:00.569
794. Jonas FolgerYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 32:00.643
846. Valentino RossiYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP2:00.694
993. Marc MarquezHondaRepsol Honda Team2:00.738
108. Hector BarberaDucatiAvintia Racing2:00.743
119. Danilo PetrucciDucatiOcto Pramac Yakhnich2:00.850
1245. Scott ReddingDucatiOcto Pramac Yakhnich2:00.853
1326. Dani PedrosaHondaRepsol Honda Team2:00.970
145. Johann ZarcoYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 32:01.224
1541. Aleix EspargaroApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini2:01.272
1644. Pol EspargaroKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing2:01.338
1799. Jorge LorenzoDucatiDucati Team2:01.349
1876. Loris BazDucatiAvintia Racing2:01.352
1912. Takuya TsudaSuzukiSuzuki Test Team2:01.812
2042. Alex RinsSuzukiTeam SUZUKI ECSTAR2:01.890
2117. Karel AbrahamDucatiPull & Bear Aspar Team2:01.926
2243. Jack MillerHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS2:01.943
2331. Kouta NozaneYamahaYamaha Factory Test Team2:02.187
2421. Katsuyuki NakasugaYamahaYamaha Factory Test Team2:02.291
2553. Tito RabatHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS2:02.315
2622. Sam LowesApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini2:02.943
2738. Bradley SmithKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing2:03.033