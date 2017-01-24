Minardi will bring their two-seater car to the Australian Grand Prix, with Will Davison taking the wheel - Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Current Holden Supercars Championship racer Will Davison will take over the driving duties of the Minardi two-seater Formula 1 car during the Australian Grand Prix weekend after regular driver Cameron McConville relinquished the drive.

The 2016 Bathurst 1000 winner will complete a number of laps of the Albert Park circuit driving a modified Minardi Formula 1 car, complete with a V10 engine, chauffeuring celebrities and VIPs across the weekend of the opening Formula 1 weekend of the season.

Davison has been part of the Supercar championship since 2004, the year he also competed in the British Formula 3 Championship, but the thirty-four-year-old Australian admitted Formula 1 had been the goal early in his career before he turned his attention to racing in his homeland.

“Formula 1 was the real dream I chased for a long time,” said Davison to Motorsport.com. “I had my big crack at F1, there’s no hiding the fact that that was a real dream and a real passion of mine that I pursued hard.

“There is still a big place in my heart for the F1 fraternity and the F1 world. I’m obviously well past that now as a driver and in terms of racing in Formula 1, but it’s still cool to have that small taste at any opportunity – particularly at Albert Park.”