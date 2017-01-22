Thierry Neuville says he will take positives away from the Rallye Monte Carlo - Credit: Sarah Vessely / Hyundai Motorsport GmbH

Thierry Neuville managed to put Saturday’s disappointment of seeing his chances of victory at the Rallye Monte Carlo behind him as he took the final stage by thirty seconds, meaning the Hyundai driver won six stages across the three-day event.

The Frenchman and co-driver Nicolas Gilsoul managed to secure some points with the Power Stage on Sunday, but after breaking his suspension on Saturday was only able to finish fifteenth overall, but Neuville believes there was plenty of positives to take away from the event having been a frontrunner until his penultimate day incident.

“We had to put the disappointment of Saturday afternoon behind us, and look to return to form,” said Neuville. “We definitely did that today. We wanted to push hard in the Power Stage and to pick up some points.

“When we could see the snow was falling, we knew it would be tricky but thankfully we did enough. It’s a consolation for what we missed out on this weekend.

“I would like to say thanks to the whole team for a super job. The i20 Coupe WRC is fantastic to drive and offers us genuine promise for the season. We can leave Monte-Carlo in a positive frame of mind and confident in what we can achieve against strong opposition.”