Tom Wrigley has described his step up to Porsche Carrera Cup GB in 2017 as a “natural progression” having claimed the 2016 Ginetta GT4 Supercup crown.

Wrigley was confirmed as an addition to the Carrera Cup grid at the close of last year, partnering with Nick Dudfield’s In2Racing squad. Discussing his decision to switch GT codes, Wrigley commented, “I have been really keen to stay on the TOCA package, that is where I believe there is obviously lots of interest from fans and lots of media attention.”

“I think a year in Porsches is going to benefit me, the different driving styles and competition so that is something that I think is a natural progression for me to do.”

In2Racing’s new addition has already tested with the squad and took part in a race at Spa-Francorchamps, piloting the Type 991 GT3 Cup in the Dutch Supercar Challenge event. Wrigley highlights the “intimacy” of a slightly smaller operation as a key facet in his decision to parter with Dudfield’s team. “They have been a team that can be right at the front, Dan Lloyd proved that at the end of the season. I feel they are able to give me a sort of 1-1, more of an intimate kind of package, rather than sort of being one of many.”

Whilst acknowledging that he has “a lot to learn” in terms of getting to grips with the unique 911 GT3 Cup machine, Wrigley is setting himself some strong targets for his Carrera Cup GB bow. “I’d really like to be in the top three and by the end of the season looking definitely for podiums minimum really. We’ve got a good testing programme together so I don’t see why we can’t hit the ground running.”