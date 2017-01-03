ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 27: Carlos Sainz of Spain driving the (55) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR11 Ferrari 060/5 turbo on track during the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on November 27, 2016 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images). Credit: Red Bull Content Pool

Scuderia Toro Rosso are on the search for a title sponsor to rebrand its newly acquired Renault engines in 2017.

As part of its deal with the French engine manufacturer the Faenza based squad have the option to name the power unit however they like, in the same way that sister team Red Bull Racing have done with their Renault engines, through a partnership with TAG Heuer.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport recently, Toro Rosso Team Principal Franz Tost confirmed he is eager to strike a similar deal.

“We have the chance of finding a title sponsor, like Red Bull has done with TAG Heuer. We are negotiating.”

In 2016, the Austrian owned team were powered by one-year-old Scuderia Ferrari engines which they were restricted from updating during the season, a factor which most certainly hindered their progress in 2015.

Because of that handicap, Toro Rosso finished the year down in seventh place, behind the Sahara Force India F1 Team, Williams Martini Racing and even the struggling McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team.

The Faenza based squad will be hoping to make a significant improvement in 2017, with plans to outperform their Mercedes powered rivals, which will hopefully secure them a higher place in the standings by the end of the year, a feat Tost is confident they can achieve.

“We are on schedule with the car. We have passed the crash test and we will do a filming day before testing starts [at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya circuit on February 27]”.

The Austrian also believes the new technical regulations will lead to a shake-up in the order, but what order that will be will be unknown until the season has commenced.

“It’s hard to say something now because the rulebook is completely different and we must wait for the first two races in order to have a clear situation.

“Nevertheless, Toro Rosso has all the ingredients to have a good season.

“We have two strong drivers and I also expect efficient aerodynamics because [technical director] James Key and his crew have done a great job in the past, and the team overall is making progress.

“And the Renault is more competitive than the engines we have had over the past years.”

Toro Rosso have kept both Carlos Sainz Jr and Daniil Kvyat on their books for 2017, and are seemingly confident in their abilities to move the team forward this season.