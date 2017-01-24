Rising star Cameron Das has confirmed that he’ll race for the Carlin team for 2017 BRDC British F3 Championship. The American’s announcement has completed the team’s line-up that is identical to their 2016 Autumn Trophy roster.

Das only started his racing career in 2015 making his first steps a number of local US championships including appearances in F1600, F2000 and the acclaimed Formula Atlantic. Since then he’s made a name for himself in Formula 4 competition by winning the United States Formula 4 Championship with ten wins.

At the trail end of 2016, he moved to the UK to compete in the BRDC British F3 Autumn Trophy. This would become his first experience on European soil picking up a fifth in the final race of the weekend.

He said: “British Formula 3 feels like the natural next step in my racing development. I’ve already had a chance to see Carlin in action and I couldn’t be more excited to spend the 2017 season with them.”

“I really appreciate the support from my sponsor Autobahn Indoor Speedway and other partners for allowing me to embark on this incredible opportunity. I cannot wait for the first race weekend.”

Das will once again be joined by James Pull, who will step up from the F4 British Championship and Enaam Ahmed, who won the Autumn Trophy and thus enters the season as favourite for the title.

“It’s great news to have Cameron joining us for the 2017 season.” stated team principal, Trevor Carlin. “His stats speak for themselves; it takes a lot for a driver to dominate any part of the season in the way that Cameron did with US Formula 4 last year, both physically and mentally, so we’re looking forward to welcoming him to the team.

“He has already been testing with us and working well with his teammates (Pull and Ahmed) so we’re certainly looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together in 2017.”