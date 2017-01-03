Harry Dyson has confirmed his intentions to contest a first full season in the Ginetta Junior Championship this year with JHR Developments.

Dyson joined the grid for the final two meetings of the 2016 campaign, making his debut at Silverstone just days after his fourteenth birthday.

The Essex teenager would make an immediate impact, qualifying eighth fastest before taking a Rookie Class podium with seventh overall in his first race.

Dyson followed up his strong start with an impressive performance in the Winter Series at Brands Hatch, winning both the Rookie Class title and the Hard Charger Award.

“My experience with Ginetta so far has been great and I hope the success I had at Silverstone and then at the Winter Series will continue into the 2017 season,” said Dyson.

“I want to make sure I develop my own skills as a driver and be at the front of the grid with my JHR car.”