West Surrey Racing have taken the wraps off the 2017 Pirtek Racing BMW 125i M-Sport that will be in the hands of former Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Champion, Andrew Jordan.

The striking livery was unveiled on Thursday morning at the Autosport International Show at Birmingham’s NEC Arena, sporting the familiar blue, red and yellow colour scheme of Jordan’s long-standing backer, Pirtek.

Jordan switches to rear-wheel drive for the first time in the 10th year of his BTCC career, the 2013 champion moving to Dick Bennetts’ WSR outfit after winning the Independents’ Championship for a third time last season in the FWD Motorbase Performance Ford Focus ST.

Finishing eighth overall in the Drivers’ Championship, Jordan was one of a record eight drivers to enter the final round at Brands Hatch in October still in the hunt for the 2016 title, thanks to two victories and 10 top-five finishes.

Fans can get a closer look at the Pirtek-adorned BMW at the Dunlop Stand across the four days of action in Brimingham between 12-15 January.