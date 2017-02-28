The full-time entry list for the 2017 FIA World Endurance Championship has been released, with twenty-eight cars announced, down from the thirty-two that competed in 2016.

The LMP1 class has just five full-time entrants following the withdrawal at the end of last season of the Audi squad, with both the Porsche LMP Team and Toyota Gazoo Racing running two cars, while the only non-Hybrid entry comes from the ByKolles Racing Team following Rebellion Racing’s decision to move to LMP2.

There are ten entrants announced for the LMP2 class, including the two from Rebellion, with CEFC Manor TRS Racing, Signatech Alpine Matmut and Jackie Chan DC Racing all also running with two cars, while G-Drive Racing and TDS Racing both have a solitary entry, although they will run from the same stable.

The most notable absentees from LMP2 come in the form of Strakka Racing, who have switched to the Blancpain GT Series, SMP Racing, Extreme Speed Motorsport and RGR Sport by Morand, who all ran full-time in 2016 but are not on the entry list for this season.

The GTE Pro class will have eight full time entries, led by defending champions Aston Martin Racing, who will run two cars, while there are also twin entries from Ford Chip Ganassi Racing UK, AF Corse and the Porsche GT Team, who will bring their new-for-2017 mid-engined 911 RSR into the championship for the first time, a car that recently debuted in the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Just the five cars form the full-time GTE Am class, with a Ferrari each for the Spirit of Race and Clearwater Racing squads, while Dempsey-Proton Racing and Gulf Racing both return with Porsche backing. The final entry in the class comes from Aston Martin Racing.

“We approach our sixth WEC season in a very good position, with a solid base of manufacturer and stakeholder support, world-class partners and teams, and the best sportscar drivers in the world,” said Gerard Neveu, the CEO of the World Endurance Championship.

“The stability of our calendar offers relevance to the manufacturers in terms of their key markets outside Europe, such as North and Central America, China, Japan and the Middle East. It also allows us to continue growing our fan base around the world, as witnessed already by the number of fans who have already purchased tickets in advance of the season.

“Motorsport enthusiasts know there will be entertainment for the whole family, great access to the cars and drivers and that, no matter where in the world they are, they will witness non-stop drama and competition on track.”