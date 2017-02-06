Aron Taylor-Smith and Daniel Lloyd will form the Triple Eight MG line-up for the 2017 Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship.

The duo replace Jack Sears Trophy winners Ashley Sutton and Josh Cook at Triple Eight for the coming season, the latter recently announcing his split from the squad.

Multiple BTCC race winner Taylor-Smith moves from Team BKR after clinching the rookie team’s maiden race win at Rockingham, the Irishman therefore set to compete in his sixth full season.

“It’s a real shame in one way to leave BKR who did such an amazing job last year in their first season, but now I am fully focused on the 2017 season and excited to ensure I deliver the results that MG not only deserve but are capable of,” he said.

“I am pleased that many of my key team members who made 2016 so enjoyable are coming with me to MG / Triple Eight allowing us all to enjoy further success.”

With 12 starts to his name meanwhile, 24-year-old Lloyd competes in his first full BTCC season after racing for Eurotech Racing last year and with the same Triple Eight outfit prior to that back in 2010.

“I’m really excited,” commented Lloyd, who picked up three top-10 finishes with the Eurotech Honda squad in 2016.

“The majority of my racing has been rear-wheel drive so really looking forward to continuing to learn in the front-wheel drive car. I loved the BTCC last year during the three rounds I competed in; I was very keen to make a full return and am delighted to have got the opportunity with MG RCIB Insurance Racing.

“I made my BTCC debut as a one off with Triple Eight way back in 2010 when I was obviously very young at Croft; it will be great to be back within the team. I also get on really well with Aron; obviously Aron is very quick so I think we can bounce off each other.”

Triple Eight boss Ian Harrison said “I’m happy that these guys will deliver some solid results for the team. Aron is a proven race winner, and we know Daniel has the speed. With more BTCC race experience under his belt, he will be running at the front.

“The championship looks wide open this year with plenty of other changes in the line-up, and we expect to be right in the mix.”