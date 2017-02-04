Ben Barnicoat has been forced to withdraw from the Bathurst 12 Hours after a qualifying crash - Credit: FIA European Formula 3 Championship

Ben Barnicoat’s first Bathurst 12 Hour adventure has come to a premature end after he crashed the #59 Tekno Autosports McLaren he is sharing with Jonny Kane and Will Davison during qualifying.

The McLaren GT Driver Academy racer hit the wall at the exit of the The Chase towards the end of the hour-long session, and the subsequent damage was enough to rule the car out of the rest of the weekend.

The #59 is not the only car to be withdrawn from the race, with the #99 Walkenhorst BMW of Jörg Muller, Ricky Collard and Nico Menzel also being ruled out due to damage.

Collard was spun around by #9 Hallmarc Audi driver Lee Holdsworth, with the damage enough again to rule the car out.

“I was on my way heading back into the pits. A Mercedes went past and I left him room. Then I don’t really know what happened,” said Collard on Motorsport.com. “There was contact with an Audi. This caused my car to spin.

“Unfortunately the damage resulting from this incident couldn’t be repaired, which is a shame. But the Bathurst 12 Hour was definitely a unique experience. I learned so much – and would love to be back in the future to compete here.”