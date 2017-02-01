Former Ginetta GT5 Challenge squad Century Motorsport will return to the category this season with Ginetta Junior Championship graduate Max Bird.

The 16 year old made his car-racing bow in the Juniors last year, kicking off his season in style with a Rookie class victory in the opening race of the campaign.

Running with Total Control Racing, Bird would eventually contest seven of the ten race weekends, adding three further class podium finishes.

“I am very excited to be joining Century Motorsport for 2017, they’re a professional team who I feel will provide me with the car, knowledge and experience to win,” said Bird.

“I am expecting it to be a very difficult year with tough competition and some new tracks to learn. I am going to push myself to achieve the best finishes possible.

“To start with I will be setting my sights on podiums and if I achieve that then I will be gunning for the title, which I expect to be a significant challenge but I do think I am capable of it.”

Century are returning to the GT5 Challenge after two seasons away, to add to their programmes in British GT, the Ginetta GT4 Supercup and prototype competition.

“Young up and coming drivers are a key ingredient in our business and Max is a very welcome addition to our team,” added Century team principal Nathan Freke.

“We’ve had good success in the GT5 Challenge in the past, so I have no doubt we will be right back up there again this year with Max who was an impressive Rookie in last years Ginetta Junior Championship.”