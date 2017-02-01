One of the more pleasant surprises of the 2017 Rolex 24 at Daytona was in the GTD class, as the #28 Alegra Motorsports Porsche took overall honours by just 0.293 seconds.

Danish racer Michael Christensen brought the car he shared with Jesse Lazare, Daniel Morad and Carlos and Michael de Queseda home, with the car only hitting the front for the first time in the closing couple of hours, but a trouble-free run ensured they remained in contention throughout and were able to defeat the #29 Montaplast by Land-Motorsport Audi of Christopher Mies, Connor de Phillippi, Jules Gounon and Jeffrey Schmidt.

Christensen was happy to take on the final stint and praised his co-drivers for giving him the platform to be able to win the race, even if the final stint of the race was an intense affair.

“It was a really tough race,” said Christensen. “Everyone was very focused and stayed to the plan all the way. My last stint was very intense, very hard. The guys saved me a bit early in the race so that I could be ready in the end.

“I am just happy that everyone took such good care of the car. My co-drivers and the team gave me a great Porsche for the drive to the finish. I knew the challenge we had all set for this race but I believed in the guys in the car to achieve it and they did.

“With the weather conditions and the traffic, I am really impressed with the performance they gave.”