The F4 British Championship‘s defending champions Carlin, have announced two further names for their 2017 campaign. In doing so, they have signed only their second rookie in three seasons and have chosen two further drivers from outside the UK.

The most notable of the teams signings is Logan Sargeant. The 16-year-old joins the series after collecting the KFJ European Karting Championship in 2013 before following it up with the KFJ World Karting Championship in 2015.

As the first American to win the world title since 1978 and was named Motorsport.com‘s number one karting star-to-watch at the end of last year. More recently, he’s been competing in the Formula 4 UAE Championship, where he sits second in the standings with nine podiums from the first ten races.

“It’s going to be a very exciting year and we are all going to be pushing to make it three titles in a row [for Carlin]; I will do everything possible behind the wheel to make that happen.” Sargeant started.

“Carlin has shown their dominance in the testing that I have done with them, and have been a very professional team to work with.

“We have a great environment around us with great people, now we just need to apply those things on the track and win another championship!”

Joining him will be racing rookie Lucas Alecco Roy. The 19-year-old has not been involved in racing prior to this, having achieved a fairly successful career in Dressage.

The German will be hoping to make key strides in his first year, with team boss Trevor Carlin, noting his mentality and dedication as seen from his experienced drivers.

“Obviously I’ve got a lot to learn this season so seat time is very valuable to me.” said Roy “I don’t know any of the tracks, so I have to make sure that I can get up to speed quickly, but I’m coming from one sport to another where the dedication required is the same.

I’m a sportsman at heart and competing is what I love. [I’ll be] pushing hard to get to the limit and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

The pair join young Finnish sensation Patrik Pasma who was announced last month.