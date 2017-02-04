Former GP2 Series outfit Durango will join the field for the 2017 World Series Formula V8 3.5 championship, with the team making their competitive single-seater return for the first time since 2009.

Durango was on the grid last season but only in name form with Gentleman racer Giuseppe Cipriani, but that team has been renamed Il Barone Rampante for this season, with the new Durango team are a completely separate entity.

The team that was founded by Ivone Pinton back in 1980 and competed in GP2 between 2005 and 2009 and fielded drivers such as Gianmaria Bruni, Lucas di Grassi, Karun Chandhok, Davide Valsecchi and Stefano Coletti, winning three races along the way.

Pinton is delighted to be back in competitive racing in 2017, and is looking forward to see how they perform on track in the championship that now primarily supports the FIA World Endurance Championship.

“I feel so proud of this cooperation with Jaime Alguersuari [Sr.] and his fantastic organisation,” said Pinton on Motorsport.com. “By joining the World Series Formula V8 3.5, Durango returns to the elite of motorsports, hoping to perform from the very first season.”