2016 World RX of Germany winner Kevin Eriksson has announced that he will contest the 2017 FIA World Rallycross Championship with the MJP Racing Team Austria squad.

Eriksson, who drove for the OlsbergsMSE team in his first season of World RX competition last year, will join former double DTM champion Timo Scheider who was announced at the team on Sunday.

The young Swedish driver, who also secured the 2016 RallyX Nordic Championship expressed his happiness at joining the team.

“I am very excited to join MJP Racing Team Austria and to be able to compete the full 2017 FIA World Rallycross Championship, I saw what they have done with their new 2017 Ford Fiesta RXS and it will be amazing to drive this machine.”

The chance to drive alongside Schieder is also something that Eriksson is looking forward to.

“Driving for MJP Racing Team Austria alongside Timo Scheider makes me feel fantastic.”

Team Boss Max Pucher was proud to have signed the current Swedish Rallycross championship for the 2017 season.

“Kevin Eriksson is the perfect match for Timo Scheider in our Team. The combination of DTM experience and World RX dynamic makes for one of the strongest driver pairings in the 2017 Championship. We have reached our ultimate goal of stepping up our game both in drivers and cars. BarcelonaRX, here we come!”

However Pucher did also mention another Austrian driver that he would like to see full time in a World RX…

“As much as I would have liked to have Alex Wurz as an Austrian counterpart to Timo he unfortunately was unable to commit to a full season.”

The 2017 World RX season gets under way at the Barcelona Grand Prix Circuit in Spain on 31 March.