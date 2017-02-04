Charlie Fagg will step up from the Ginetta Junior Championship to the GT4 European Series Northern Cup this year, racing a Sean Walkinshaw Racing Nissan 370Z.

The Chipping Norton-based squad will be debuting in endurance racing this year, entering a pair of RJN-built Nissans in the European series and selected British GT rounds.

Fagg is the team’s first confirmed signing for the campaign, with the 17 year old making the step up after a season and a half in the Ginetta Juniors with HHC Motorsport.

Breaking into the top ten in his first half campaign, the Durham racer would go on to establish himself as a front-runner last year with a pair of podium finishes.

The news of his GT4 graduation comes after he enjoyed a positive shakedown test with the team earlier this week, getting behind the wheel of the Nissan at a wet Silverstone.

“I’m obviously very happy to be stepping up into GT4 with SWR. It is a big jump from Juniors but I feel this is the right move for my career and the perfect thing to do,” said Fagg.

“I’ve never driven with slicks before, with aero, traction control and ABS, so it is a massive step but the Nissan handles perfectly and the test at Silverstone this week went very well.

“The team have really helped me adapt and even though I’m straight out of Ginetta Junior, they treat me like a more mature driver and value my input – that’s fantastic for a young driver.

“I want to try and establish a long career in endurance racing and I hope to stay part of SWR. I’d love to try and win the championship, but we have to be realistic and I see this as a two year programme.”

The GT4 European Series Northern Cup will be contested over six meetings, supporting Blancpain on three events, and also one-off outings alongside DTM, FIA ETRC and the ADAC GT Masters.

The championship will make one visit to the UK, supporting Blancpain at Brands Hatch in May, as well as visiting Misano, Red Bull Ring, Slovakia Ring, Zandvoort and Nurburgring.