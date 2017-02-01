Italian Damiano Fioravanti will continue his partnership with RP Motorsport into 2017 after agreeing to move into the World Series Formula V8 3.5 championship.

The twenty-year-old has raced for RP Motorsport in EuroFormula Open for the past two seasons, finishing fifth in the championship in 2016, and now makes the move up to 3.5-litre machinery for this season.

“I’m really happy to be part of the World Series Formula V8 3.5 for 2017 season,” said Fioravanti. “It represents an extraordinary opportunity for me and I am very excited to start this new adventure.

“It is a step that comes at the right time in my career, after seasons of precious experience in the EuroFormula Open championship. I already tested the car last December in Jerez and the feeling was really good, thanks to a fantastic staff of engineers and mechanics whom I already knew in the last two years.

“It will certainly be an exciting challenge in a very prestigious championship: I would like to thank especially my father for its efforts in supporting my career, as well as Fabio Pampado and Niki Rocca from RP Motorsport Racing. Now it’s up to me to repay their trust.”

Fabio Pampado, the Team Principal of RP Motorsport, is delighted to be bringing Fioravanti into their V8 3.5 team, and feels that he has the potential to be a contender at the front of the field for the Italian team.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Damiano, who has already shown his talent in the previous two years with our team in EuroFormula Open,” said Pampado.

“It’s a step further in his professional career, and the decision to give him one of our two cars in such a competitive championship is a sign of confidence that we are sure will be rewarded in the best way.

“In previous testing has revealed its full potential, so we look forward to getting back on track in order to prepare our second season in this discipline in the best way.”