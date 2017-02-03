Antonio Giovinazzi has undertaken his first laps in a Formula 1 car as his tenure as reserve driver for the Scuderia Ferrari team after he tested the 2015 SF15-T at Fiorano on Thursday.

The 2016 GP2 Series runner-up was on track to run tests to compare data between the simulator, in which he will have a major influence as part of his role this year, and the track.

Giovinazzi continued his running on Friday and was joined on track by race driver Kimi Raikkonen for a second day of data gathering, although the weather was not on their side with rain and strong winds affecting the running.

“It was a wonderful feeling, as this was my first time driving a Formula 1 car,” said Giovinazzi after his opening day of running. “For an Italian, driving out of the pits in a Ferrari is an amazing experience.

“The actual testing was very interesting, with so many procedures to follow. But the guys in the team were very nice to me and extremely helpful and that made everything much easier. I’d like to thank the whole team.”