EKSRX have confirmed that 2013 Red Bull Global Rallycross Champion Topi Heikkinen will drive for the team for a second consecutive season alongside 2016 FIA World Rallycross Champion Mattias Ekstrom in an unchanged lineup for the team.

Heikkinen, who is a two time winner of the World RX of Belgium event from 2014 and 2015, scored several podium finishes for the team including a historic 1-2 finish at the 2016 World RX of Hockenheim and is excited to continue the successful partnership established last year.

“It’s great that Mattias is placing his trust in me again this year. I’m very proud of continuing to be a part of this fantastic team,” explained Heikkinen. With EKSRX now confirmed to be receiving support from Audi Sport for 2017, this offers the chance for the team to defend its 2016 FIA World Rallycross Teams Champion title.

Ekstrom is overjoyed that Heikkinen is able to drive for the team again for 2017.

“Never change a winning team,” said Ekstrom. “I’m happy about tackling the title defence project with Topi. He’s a young but very experienced race driver who’s a perfect fit for our team.”

This is also the first time that a current World RX champion has driven alongside a Red Bull GRC Champion in the same lineup however with the experience gained in 2016, their title defence will be even harder against what is turning out to be a very strong field of drivers and teams for World RX in 2017.

The first round of the 2017 FIA World Rallycross Championship takes place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on April 1-2.