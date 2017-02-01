NextEV Formula E have appointed Gerry Hughes as Team Principal on a permanent basis following the passing of Martin Leach.

Leach passed away at the beginning of November at the age of 59, following a battle with cancer.

Since then Hughes had been working as Acting Team Principal, having previously been working as the team’s Chief Race Engineer before that.

In addition to heading up the race team, he will assume responsibilities for the NIO supercar programme in a Head of Performance role.

Speaking after his appointment, Hughes said that he was relishing the challenge that his new roles would bring, and thanked the team’s owners for the opportunity.

He said, “Taking on the role of project lead for both the Formula E team and EP9 supercar programmes will include new challenges for me, but they are challenges that my team and I relish.

“I must thank everyone at NIO for their support and confidence in me during this transitional period.

“I am extremely honoured that William Li and Lihong Qin have given me this opportunity and I will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that both programmes are a success going forwards.”

Prior to working in Formula E, Hughes had extensive experience in Formula 1, have worked in engineering roles for Caterham, Super Aguri, Red Bull, Jordan, Jaguar, Cosworth and Lola.