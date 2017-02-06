New Renault Sport Formula 1 Team recruit Nico Hulkenberg believes the key to having a successful season is not to over complicate things, and to just keep it simple.

The German’s philosophy is shared by newly appointed Director of Motorsport for F1 Ross Brawn, who has enjoyed plenty of success throughout his long career in F1, so Hulkenberg is in good company with his thought process.

The 27-year-olds former squad, the Sahara Force India F1 Team, have become masters of improvement since joining the F1 championship, having steadily risen up the constructors standings every season bar one, and going on to achieve their best ever result of fourth place overall, in 2016.

Despite that achievement Hulkenberg was still persuaded to up sticks and take his chances at Renault, but is keen to pass on his experiences with the Silverstone based squad, in the hope that the Enstone based team can learn a thing or two from that steady philosophy, as he explained to Racer.com recently.

“Some big teams have so many resources and they get lost sometimes in the complexity of the sport and of engineering. At Force India I think we were good at keeping it simple, focusing on the important stuff and that way we ran pretty well and successfully.”

Many were perplexed by Hulkenberg’s decision to move from Force India, a team who were consistently performing, to Renault, a team that struggled on their return to the sport as a full-time constructor last year. The German confirmed that he is in it for the benefits of the long haul however, and is not banking on immediate success with the French squad, so their recent form does not particularly trouble him.

“I’m not at all nervous actually, no. I’m excited.

“Yeah there’s a lot of work in front of us but I find that exciting. I know what they’re doing and what the shorter-term and longer-term plan is. It sounds encouraging to me.”