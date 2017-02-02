Dan Jones will partner Rory Skinner in an all-British line-up with the Racing Steps Foundation-backed KRP team in this year’s FIM CEV Moto3 Junior World Championship. The duo will ride an ex-works KTM prepared by Mark Keen in this season’s campaign.

Jones, who hails from Flintshire in North Wales, will combine his CEV campaign with a maiden Red Bull Rookies Cup challenge and is excited to take on the tough challenge ahead of him after clinching the 2016 British Motostar Standard title.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for me. I can’t thank the Foundation enough for the faith they are showing in me. Clearly it’s going to be a really steep learning curve for me stepping up from racing on British circuits in national series to competing on Grand Prix circuits in Europe in the Junior World Championship. Fortunately, having raced in the Moriwaki 250 Junior Cup in 2014-15, I have competed on some of the GP circuits I’ll be visiting this year. Nevertheless I’ll be looking to listen and learn from the likes of Mark Keen and Rory.”

Skinner will also be competing in both series and after taking a pole position and podiums in Red Bull Rookies, the Scottish teenager is now looking to make a step forward in 2017.

“Having served a two-year apprenticeship in both series thanks to the backing I get from the Foundation, I know I have to hit the ground running this year in order to fulfil the promise that the RSF, DORNA and many others see in me.”

The Moto3 Junior World Championship will kick off in Albacete at the end of April while the Red Bull Rookies Cup will support many of the European MotoGP rounds, starting at the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez.