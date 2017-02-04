Young American racer Sage Karam will make his fourth appearance in the Indianapolis 500 in 2017 after agreeing to return to Dreyer & Reinbold Racing.

It will be the twenty-one-year-old’s third Indy 500 with the team in four years, with an appearance with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2015 the only time he will not have raced in the legendary event with them.

Karam finished ninth in his maiden outing with DRR back in 2014, but found himself eliminated early from the event last year due to contact having risen from twenty-third on the grid to fourth before ending in the wall.

“We are very pleased to have Sage back with our Dreyer & Reinbold Racing team for the 2017 Indy 500,” said Dennis Reinbold, the team owner of Dreyer & Reinbold Racing. “We have had two sensational showings at the 500 with Sage in 2014 and 2016.

“His impressive runs give the team great confidence in returning to the 500 this year. Sage has worked well with the engineering staff and the crew and his approach to the Speedway setups have been outstanding as his speed has shown.”

Karam himself is delighted to be back for the 101st Indianapolis 500, and has confidence in the team that they can put together a good package so he can attack come May time.

“I’m really excited to be back with Dennis and the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing team for the Indianapolis 500 this May,” said Karam. “Trying to win the 500 as a one-off team is certainly a big challenge, but I’m confident in this team and their ability to field a race car that can win this race.

“I’ll be working with the same engineers and the same pit crew from the last two races at Indy with DRR, and I trust that we can build upon that continuity and ride that momentum to the double checkers and into Victory Lane.”