Felipe Massa described his first run in a Formula E as a fun, but completely different experience.

It was rumoured that Massa was close to a switch to the all-electric series after he announced that he planned to retire from Formula 1.

However, Valtteri Bottas’ move to Mercedes meant that the Brazilian reversed this decision and will instead compete for Williams in the 2017 F1 season.

Despite this last minute change, organisers at Formula E asked Panasonic Jaguar Racing if they would be willing to give Massa a test in their 2016-17 challenger.

They accepted, and Massa travelled to Spain on Wednesday for his first experience in a Formula E racer.

Speaking after the test, Massa said, “I would like to thank Panasonic Jaguar Racing for giving me this opportunity.

“It was great to experience a Formula E car as it’s something completely different to anything I’ve driven previously.

“The different power, brakes, tyres and downforce mean it requires quite a different driving style.

“I’m happy with the experience and what I have learnt. Overall, it’s been a really fun day.”

Massa admitted that he would consider a change to Formula E, but that in the meantime his sole focus was on Formula 1.

If he did make the switch at the end of this year, he would be able to compete in every round of the 2017-18 Formula E season as it is not expected to get underway until December, after the end of the Formula 1 season.

He would also join seven former F1 drivers on the grid, with Esteban Gutierrez due to add to that tally at this year’s Mexico ePrix.