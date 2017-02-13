The McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team have recently launched an all new digital application called TEAMStream (http://www.mclaren.com/formula1), allowing fans to get closer than ever to their favourite F1 team.

The platform will be a continually updating live feed of the teams activities throughout a grand prix weekend, and aims to make the F1 experience all the more exciting and engaging for fans. It is an interesting idea for an online website, and is perfect for today’s on the move society, and smart phone loving public.

Through TEAMStream fans will be given the opportunity to become fully submerged in the action experienced by McLaren throughout the season, allowing them to interact with the team like never before. There will be the usual fantastic pictures and updates from the Woking based squad, but the new approach will also include social media interaction and sharing user-generated content, with a chance for fans to even participate as online grand prix commentators too.

Built in an app style format, the concept is mobile phone and tablet friendly, and will continue to evolve and grow over time. The idea behind TEAMStream is to bring McLaren, its fans and its partners together, to experience the excitement of Formula One in a new and unique way.

McLaren Technology Group Executive Director, Zak Brown, is extremely proud of the teams new creation.

“At McLaren, we’re all about putting our fans first, and I’m enormously proud that we’ve redesigned our website with an approach that puts our fans front and centre.

“The essence of Formula 1 across digital and social media is the constant delivery of information and entertainment, so the introduction of TEAMStream is particularly timely, and will really resonate with our fans, who are constantly monitoring our feeds for updates and info.

“For our partners, it offers the opportunity to provide deeper and more engaging content. And all of this comes without any let-up in the content that’s made our website the benchmark of the sport – superbly written features, columns and blogs, and incredible photographic and video content.”

McLaren Group Head of Digital & Social Media, Rob Bloom, was equally pleased that McLaren will once again lead the way in fan interaction, with their TEAMStream initiative.

“McLaren’s digital engagement strategy focuses on bridging the proximity gap between the team and our fans – and TEAMStream marks a further step towards enhancing that connection.

“Working with our agency, Havas London, we’ve developed a platform that enables McLaren, our fans and our partners to celebrate the moments that make up a Formula 1 season, creating the richest and most engaging online experience on the Formula 1 grid.

“In turn, we’re opening up new opportunities in the commercial market place. McLaren was the first Formula 1 team to launch a responsive site back in 2013, and we were also the first to launch a mobile app which curated all stories around the brand. We’re now the first Formula 1 team to completely repackage our online experience for fans, with a mobile-first philosophy at the core, and more exciting initiatives to follow during 2017.

“Once again, we believe TEAMStream puts McLaren ahead of the competition in the digital marketplace.”